Al-Hilal show interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak: reports

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have shown interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Saudi Pro League side have investigated the financial terms which would be involved in any potential agreement.

Isak has been discussed with the head coach Simone Inzaghi by Al Hilal, though the club has yet to contact Newcastle formally.

Meanwhile, Isak’s intention of moving to Saudi Arabia has still been unknown.

According to reports, Inzaghi is in favour of Isak’s move to Al Hilal, although the 25-year-old’s acceptance is key.

Liverpool has also submitted an offer for Isak, but the parties have not agreed on terms yet.

Reports suggest that the Reds approached Newcastle United with an offer of £120 million to prise Isak away from St James' Park, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their prized asset.

He was not included in Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday, with manager Eddie Howe saying he could not guarantee anything about Isak’s transfer.

"I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen,” Howe said.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him."

Al Hilal are keen to add a striker to their side this summer and reportedly tabled a bid for Victor Osimhen before the FIFA Club World Cup.