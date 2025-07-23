South Africa thrash India Champions in rain-hit WCL 2025 clash

South Africa Champions players during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against India Champions at the County Ground in Northampton on July 22, 2025. - WCL

NORTHAMPTON: South Africa registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) by defeating India Champions by 88 runs in a rain-hit encounter at the County Ground on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa posted a commanding total of 208-6 in the allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a captain’s knock by AB de Villiers.

The former Proteas skipper remained unbeaten and top-scored with a blistering 63 off just 30 deliveries.

Openers Hashim Amla and Jacques Rudolph chipped in with 22 and 24 runs, respectively, while JJ Smuts played a crucial 17-ball cameo of 30. Morne van Wyk added late fireworks with a rapid 18 off five balls.

For India Champions, pacer Irfan Pathan and spinner Piyush Chawla claimed two wickets each, while Abhimanyu Mithun picked up one.

In response, Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions were bundled out for 111 in 18.2 overs. Stuart Binny fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 37 off 39 balls.

Suresh Raina (16 off 11) and Vinay Kumar (13) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

South Africa’s bowlers were on point, with Aaron Phangiso leading the charge with impressive figures of 3/17 in four overs.

He was well-supported by Imran Tahir and Wayne Parnell, who picked up two wickets apiece, while Duanne Olivier and Hardus Viljoen claimed one wicket each.

With this emphatic win, South Africa top the WCL points table with two wins in two games and four points. They will next face England Champions in their third match of the tournament in Leicester on Thursday.