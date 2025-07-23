Daniel Dubois’ trainer opens up on Oleksandr Usyk pre-fight party

Daniel Dubois (left) and trainer Don Charles (first from right) ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025.

Daniel Dubois' trainer Don Charles claimed that the party before the Brit's knockout defeat to Oleksandr Usyk was not a new concept, international media reported on Tuesday.

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to become the undisputed heavyweight champion again, on Saturday.

However, the British boxer faced immediate criticism from the boxing world for arriving at Wembley Stadium late compared to the Ukrainian.

Later, it was revealed by reports that a party was arranged by Dubois’s father hours before the event at the former’s home.

The decision to host a large number of people just before an undisputed fight was heavily criticised by the boxing community.

However, in an exclusive interview, Dubois’ trainer Charles insisted it was a tactic also used before he beat Anthony Joshua.

"Let's retract that word, it wasn't a party it was a gathering. The same gathering was used as the prep on fight day for the AJ fight, the day he won. A lot was made of it with the energy he walked out at for the Anthony Joshua fight. That gathering was taken from home to the dressing room for that fight,” Charles explained.

"That energy is what gave birth to that energy that he showed in the ring walk. Yes [we tried to replicate it], we were victorious, if it works for you the first time, you'd do it again."

"There might have been more people for this second gathering to get more energy, I'm a logical man and it makes logical sense.”

Charles further stated that Joshua's fight was significant, but this win was even more impressive. He understands, but the same tactic won them their previous fight.

He said that he did not go to the party because his job was at the training.

"The AJ fight was big but this even trumps it, I try to understand and it may appear madness to people but it was the same thing that got us victory," he added.

"I wasn't there and I chose not to go there. My duty is on the training team to make sure we go to the dressing room and make sure everything is intact. I thought he was in the right frame of mind, yes.”