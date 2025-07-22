West Indies beat England to register first victory in WCL 2025

West Indies Champions' Chadwick Walton plays a shot during their World Championship of Legends 2025 match against England Champions at The County Ground in Northampton on July 22, 2025. — WC

NORTHAMPTON: Wicketkeeper batter Chadwick Walton’s blistering half-century, coupled with Fidel Edwards’s four-wicket haul, powered West Indies Champions to a narrow 10-run victory over England Champions in the fifth match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at The Country Ground on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, the West Indies Champions piled up a formidable total of 164/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

West Indies, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost Dwayne Smith (zero) and Lendl Simmons (four) inside four overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Walton joined Chris Gayle in the middle and together they raised an anchoring 44-run partnership for the third wicket.

The crucial stand culminated in the ninth over when Gayle spooned a regulation catch to Ian Bell at deep point off Stuart Meaker after scoring 21 off 19 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

West Indies then suffered another blow to their batting expedition in the next over when William Perkins fell victim to Samit Patel after scoring five, resulting in West Indies slipping to 74/4 in 10 overs.

After the back-to-back dismissals, set batter Walton and all-rounder Kieron Pollard steered West Indies into a commanding position by knitting 80 runs for the fifth wicket.

Stuart Meaker broke the threatening partnership in the 17th over by dismissing Walton, who top-scored for West Indies Champions with 83 off 50 deliveries, studded with eight fours and five sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw West Indies lose four more wickets at an alarming rate, including that of Pollard, who made a 16-ball 30, laced with three fours and two sixes.

The lower-order collapse allowed West Indies to add only 10 runs to their total in the remaining 20 deliveries.

For England Champions, Meaker led the way with four wickets, followed by Ajmal Shahzad with three, while Ryan Sidebottom took one.

Set to chase 165, England Champions could amass 154 before being bowled out on the final delivery of their innings.

All-rounder Samit Patel waged a lone battle for England with a counterpunching 52-run knock in the middle from 36 deliveries, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Besides him, fellow all-rounder Ravi Bopara (24), wicketkeeper batter Tim Ambrose (18) and number nine batter Liam Plunkett (12 not out) offered some fightback, while the rest failed to amass double figures.

Fidel Edwards spearheaded West Indies Champions’ bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, while Shannon Gabriel and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with two each.

The 10-run victory lifted West Indies Champions to second position in the WCL 2025 standings as they now have two points after two matches.