New Zealand thump South Africa ahead of tri-series final showdown

New Zealand's Adam Milne (fourth from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (right) during their Zimbabwe T20I tri-series match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 22, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: A collective bowling effort, followed by an unbeaten half-century from Tim Seifert, steered New Zealand to a commanding seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

In their tri-series final rehearsal, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and put South Africa into bat.

Batting first, the Proteas could accumulate 134/8 in their 20 overs despite an anchoring 41-run knock from Reeza Hendricks.

The right-handed opener waged a lone battle with the bat for the Proteas and walked back in the 17th over after top-scoring with a cautious 41 off 37 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

He also shared a defiant 30-run partnership for the seventh wicket with all-rounder George Linde, who remained the other notable run-getter with an unbeaten 23 off 15 deliveries.

For New Zealand, skipper Santner, Adam Milne and Jacob Duffy picked up two wickets each, while Will O’Rourke chipped in with one scalp.

Chasing a modest 135-run target, New Zealand comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of three wickets and 25 balls to spare, courtesy of Seifert’s unbeaten half-century.

The right-handed opener oversaw New Zealand’s pursuit and top-scored with 66 not out from 48 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes.

He shared important partnerships with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, who scored 19 and 20 not out, respectively.

Senuran Muthusamy was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking two wickets for 24 runs in his four overs, while Andile Simelane struck once.

The seven-wicket victory consolidated New Zealand’s command at the top of the T20I tri-series standings with six points in three matches, while South Africa finished second with four points in four matches.

Both New Zealand and South Africa have already booked their spot in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on July 26.

However, before the summit clash, New Zealand will take on hosts Zimbabwe in their last league-stage match on Thursday.