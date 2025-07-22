Mohsin Naqvi departs for Bangladesh ahead of ACC AGM

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, Mohsin Naqvi, has left for Dhaka to preside over the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place on July 24.

According to the details, Naqvi flew off for the Bangladesh capital from the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Tuesday night.

Upon reaching Dhaka, Naqvi will preside over this year’s AGM, which will be the first such gathering in Bangladesh after several years despite opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Oman Cricket over the venue.

Despite their reservations, the ACC, presided over by Mohsin Naqvi, retained Dhaka as the venue as its schedule coincides with the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, meaning several ACC representatives would be in the city at the time.

It was reported earlier this month that the council has sent a formal invitation to all the member nations with a 15-day notice and has also kept the option to attend the meeting virtually.

“Online meetings are a global norm now, even ACC and ICC have held several of them in the past,” a source from the ACC stated.

The development came after it was reported last month that the highly anticipated schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be announced in July.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament due to the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media further reported that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative date of commencement.