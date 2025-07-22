Salman Ali Agha rues batting failure after defeat against Bangladesh

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on July 14, 2025. — Reporter

DHAKA: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha highlighted areas of improvement after their eight-run defeat against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh accumulated 133 all out in their 20 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali’s gutsy half-century.

For Pakistan, debutant Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza and Abbas Afridi took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 134-run target, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start as they had been reduced to 15/5 inside the batting powerplay.

Their top and middle order failure eventually translated into the final result as they fell just eight runs short despite a valiant half-century by Faheem Ashraf, who top-scored with 51 off 32, featuring four fours and a six.

Shoriful Islam was the standout bowler for the home side, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, playing a pivotal role in leading Bangladesh to their first-ever T20I series victory over Pakistan.

Reflecting on their second consecutive defeat, Pakistan captain Agha rued their inability to restrict Bangladesh for 10 runs fewer than their final total but acknowledged that it was still ‘under control’ and could have been chased down had they batted well in the powerplay.

"The way we started bowling in the power play, we could have gotten like 10 fewer runs, but that's the way cricket goes,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

“But 130 was what we thought we had under control, but the way we batted in the power play, I think that needs to be improved,” he added.

The skipper then showered praise on youngsters Daniyal and Salman for their economical bowling performance, while also lauding the debutant’s cameo with the bat, terming them the future assets of the national cricket team.

“They both bowled really well. Salman bowled really well in both games, and then Daniyal came in this game and bowled outstandingly well. And he batted really well as well. He almost took the game away from them, but yeah, they are one for the future,” Agha stated.

“We want to bat well as a top order, and this is something we need to look at. And then, 15-5, and then bringing that game to that deep is just outstanding,” he added.

Despite having been reduced to 15/5 inside the batting powerplay, Pakistan were still in the hunt until the final delivery of the penultimate over as Faheem was taking the fight back to the Bangladesh bowlers and scored a defiant half-century, which duly impressed captain Agha.

“The way Faheem batted. I think it's outstandingly well; he almost took the game away from them, but that's how cricket goes. But yeah, hats off to him for the way he batted,” Agha said of Faheem.

Commenting further on the last-over thriller, Salman Ali Agha asserted that matches like these depict his team’s never-give-up mindset, lauding his teammates for putting up a spirited fight despite being pushed to the backfoot in the first quarter of the run chase.

“That's what we are as a team. We don't want to give up. This is what we are bringing to this team. We don't want to give up no matter what situation we are in. We always think we can win the game,” Agha said.

“And that belief is in our team now, and the way we played after, like, 15-5, I think, is outstanding. This is the kind of belief I want from my team, and yeah, it's a thriller, and I think you can say that it's worth the money for this game to watch it,” he concluded.