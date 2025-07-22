Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Jon Jones over doping scandal

This collage of photos shows former Russian Mixed Martial Artist Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones. Reuters/Instagram

Former Russian Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed former heavyweight world champion Jon Jones over a doping scandal.

Jones is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He claimed titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions of the UFC and holds numerous records, including the most title fight wins in UFC history.

Jones' career has also been surrounded by several controversies, including drug test failures, hit-and-run incidents, and legal issues.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever, has raised questions over Jon Jones’ character, saying that as a fighter, he was great, but as a person, he failed.

“Legacy and achievement are two different things, a lot of people confuse those two concepts,” Khabib said.

“What is legacy? Legacy is when kids look at you and feel inspired by you.

“As a fighter, he’s the best. As a person, in terms of inspiration, character, when it comes to personal qualities, there will always be questions.”

Khabib further stated that as an athlete, Jones has no equal but there will always be questions about doping.

“As an athlete, he reached greatness. He has no equal but there will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not, and yes, he was caught. That’s a fact.”

For a long time, Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era.