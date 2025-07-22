Leeds United sign Anton Stach from Hoffenheim

An undated photo of German midfielder Anton Stach. — Instagram/anton_stach

Leeds United have officially confirmed the signing of Anton Stach from German club Hoffenheim in a deal worth £17m.

The 26-year-old German midfielder who has represented his national team on two occasions has joined on a four-year contract.

This is the sixth signing of the summer for Leeds, who were promoted to the Premier League after clinching the Championship last season.

He joins Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Lukas Nmecha and Sean Longstaff, who joined manager Daniel Farke's squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

Anton Stach reflected on his signing, saying he is excited to become part of the Premier League club.

"I am excited to join such a good team, such a good Premier League team, and I am looking forward to the next season," said Stach.

"My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see, I will try my best."

Stach, along with Felix Nmecha, have helped Germany win the European Under-21 Championship in 2021.

The German said that his goal is to stay in the league and develop.

"The biggest target is to stay in the league and personally just develop, adapt to the league, to the speed of course and then get many good experiences hopefully," He added.

Stach joined Hoffenheim from Mainz in 2023 and played 71 matches for the club in two seasons. He helped the Bundesliga club to avoid relegation last season as Hoffenheim finished 15th.

Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker bid farewell to the midfielder in a statement praising him for his good performances.

"Anton is an outstanding footballer who has consistently delivered good performances here at Hoffenheim over the past two seasons," Schicker said.

"He's also a great person, always putting himself at the service of the team and contributing to our survival last season."