Fakhar Zaman goes past Babar Azam during second Bangladesh T20I

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Fakhar Zaman. — AFP

DHAKA: Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday, etched his name into the history books by breaking Babar Azam’s record of taking the most catches for Pakistan in T20Is.

The 35-year-old achieved the milestone during the second T20I against Bangladesh when he took a well-judged catch running backwards to dismiss Tanzim Hasan Sakib off Salman Mirza.

His sharp catch propelled him past Babar, who recently rose to the top of the list of Pakistan fielders with the most catches in the format.

Most catches by a fielder for Pakistan in T20Is

Fakhar Zaman – 53 catches in 95 matches

Babar Azam – 52 catches in 128 matches

Shoaib Malik – 50 catches in 123 matches

Shadab Khan – 40 catches in 112 matches

Notably, Fakhar took 95 matches to take his T20I catches tally to 53, 33 fewer than that of Babar.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is third on the elusive list with 50 catches in 123 matches, followed by fellow all-rounder Shadab Khan with 40.

Fakhar Zaman, however, had a forgetful outing with the bat as he could score a run-a-ball eight in Pakistan’s 134-run pursuit.

His dismissal was a part of Pakistan’s batting debacle in the run chase as the touring side had slipped to 32/6 in 10 overs at the time of filing this story.

They need a further 102 runs off just 60 deliveries with Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah battling out in the middle.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh managed to accumulate 133 before being bowled out in 20 overs.

Leading the way for the home side was wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali, who scored a gutsy 55 off 48 deliveries, laced with one four and five sixes.