Hassan Nawaz equals Fakhar Zaman’s unwanted T20I record

The collage of photos shows Pakistan batters Hassan Nawaz (left) and Fakhar Zaman. - AFP

MIRPUR: Top-order batter Hassan Nawaz equaled an unwanted T20I record held by opening batter Fakhar Zaman during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Hassan was dismissed for a six-ball duck, which took his tally of T20I ducks to six, drawing level with Fakhar Zaman. Both now share the record for the most ducks in T20I cricket by a Pakistani batter.

Other Pakistani players with six ducks in the shortest format include Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Umar Gul. Meanwhile, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, and Kamran Akmal are joint third with seven ducks each.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi sits second with eight ducks, while wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal tops the list with 10 T20I ducks in 84 matches.

Additionally, the right-handed batter is also the second batter with the most number of ducks in a calendar year.

Most T20I ducks in a calendar year (full member countries):

6: Richard Ngarava in 2024

5: Hassan Nawaz in 2025

5: Regis Chakabva in 2022

5: Blessing Muzarabani in 2024

5: Sanju Samson in 2024

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, courtesy of a gritty knock by Jaker Ali, who scored 55 off 48 deliveries.

Mahedi Hasan also chipped in with 33 off 25 balls, while the rest of the batting lineup struggled to contribute significantly.

For Pakistan, debutants Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi impressed with two wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket apiece.

When this news was filed, Pakistan found themselves in deep trouble, reduced to 31-6 in 10 overs.

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for eight, Saim Ayub fell for one, and both Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz were dismissed for first-ball ducks along with skipper Salman Ali Agha who perished after scoring just nine off 23 deliveries.

Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah were at the crease attempting to stabilise the innings.

For the unversed, Bangladesh currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after successfully chasing down a modest 111-run target in the opening game, powered by a match-winning fifty from Parvez Hossain Emon.