Shubman Gill says England openers’ delayed arrival led to Lord’s Test spat

India's Shubman Gill (right) clashes with England's Zak Crawley during the third day of their third Test at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday, eventually ‘cleared the air’ on the on-field heated altercation with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on the third day of the Lord’s Test, which concluded on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the third evening when India could bowl only one over in the remaining seven minutes.

Their inability to bowl more under low light drew animated response from Indian players, especially their captain Gill, who was seen hurling serious gestures towards England openers.

His aggression drew mixed feedback from cricket pundits and remained under discussion after more than a week.

As a result, Gill, in a bid to put an end to the fuss, addressed the issue and claimed that his reaction was due to England openers’ late arrival instead of Crawley receiving medical attention after sustaining a blow off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

The 25-year-old acknowledged teams use time-wasting tactics by receiving medical attention, but argued arriving late by 90 seconds does not come in the ‘spirit of the game’.

"A lot of people have been talking about it, so let me just clear the air once and for all. The English batsmen on that day, they had seven minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late to come to the pitch. Not 10, not 20. Ninety seconds late,” Gill stated.

"Yes, most of the teams, they use this [tactic]. Even if we were in a position, we would've also liked to play lesser overs, but there's a manner to do it.

“And we felt, yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game."