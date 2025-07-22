Taylor Fritz slams busy tennis season as Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic skip tournament

An undated photo of American tennis player Taylor Fritz. — Instagram/taylor_fritz

American tennis player Taylor Fritz slammed the busy tennis season amid Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Masters 1000 event in Canada, international media reported on Tuesday.

Wimbledon champion Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, Alcaraz and British number one Jack Draper have withdrawn from the Canadian Open due to injuries and a busy schedule.

The Canadian Open has been extended to 12 days instead of seven this year. The tournament is starting just two weeks after Wimbledon ended.

Keeping in mind workload management and injuries, several top players have already decided to skip the event, and some are unhappy.

Taylor Fritz, who is among the unhappy players, has slammed the packed tennis schedule, calling the lengthy season insane.

“I mean, probably pretty much all the players for a long time have been asking for the season to be shorter, but all we are doing is just lengthening it, adding more stuff, we're adding more, like, longer tournaments,” Fritz said.

“The Hopman Cup was after Wimbledon. I didn't even know this was going on. They had an event with like Felix [Auger-Aliassime] and [Flavio] Cobolli playing a tournament right after Wimbledon, and one of them is coming and playing here. It's insane. We are just adding stuff to the calendar over and over again.”

The Masters 1000s tournament in Canada and Cincinnati Open is set to be staged across three weeks, with the event in Montreal to end on Thursday, August 7, the day Cincinnati begins.

However, American wants the season to be more flexible.

“I think they shortened parts to obviously give themselves an extra week to do this, to make it the three weeks between the two tournaments,” Fritz continued.

“You know, I think it's funny how we find ways to shorten the schedule to make room for other tournaments, but we can't find room to shorten the schedule just for there to be nothing.”