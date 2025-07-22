Former pacer questions absence of Sufiyan, Abrar in second Bangladesh T20I

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinners Sufiyan Muqeem (left) and Arar Ahmed. - AFP

MIRPUR: Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has questioned the absence of spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem from the playing XI for the second T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tanveer expressed his disappointment, saying "No Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem — is the decision to not play them right or wrong?"

Abrar featured in the series opener on Sunday, which Pakistan lost in a low-scoring contest at the same venue.

With the bat, the 26-year-old remained unbeaten on a duck, while with the ball he went wicketless, conceding 20 runs in his four overs.

Sufiyan, who has represented Pakistan in 10 T20Is, last played a match in the shorter format against New Zealand in March this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh were bundled out for 133 runs in the first innings of the second clash, courtesy of an astonishing knock by Jaker Ali, who scored 55 off 48 deliveries.

Mahedi Hasan contributed 33 off 25 balls, while the other batters failed to score big.

Debutants Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi each picked up two wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket apiece.

For the unversed, Bangladesh currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after successfully chasing down Pakistan's 111-run target in the first game, thanks to a match-winning fifty by Parvez Hossain Emon.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman