Former Wales, Liverpool and Wrexham defender Joey Jones dies at 70

An undated picture of Former Wales, Liverpool and Wrexham defender Joey Jones. — Reuters

Former Wales, Liverpool and Wrexham defender Joey Jones has died at the age of 70 after a period of illness, international media reported on Tuesday.

The left-back Jones has won 72 caps for his country and also represented Wrexham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Huddersfield Town.

Mickey Thomas wrote that he lost his best friend and mentioned that his memories will never fade.

"This morning I lost my best friend and soulmate, Sir Joey, our memories will never fade," Thomas said on his X account.

"Today my heart is broken. Love you Sir Joey RIP. My condolences are with Janice and all the family."

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge also paid him tribute, saying he was a great personality and an inspiration.

"More sad news folks, Joey Jones passed away last night," Aldridge said.

"What a lovely man and an inspirational full back who gave his heart and soul in a red shirt and for all the clubs he played for!

"Our thoughts are with Joey's family! I'm a lucky man to have met him many times. YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone] RIP top man."

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney added that everyone in the club felt the pain of losing a legend.

"Everyone in Welsh football was sorry to hear of the passing of Joey Jones - @Wrexham_AFC @Cymru legend. Loved by many. Cwsg mewn hedd (rest in peace) Joey," Mooney added.

It is pertinent to mention that he was the first Welshman to lift the European Cup after the Reds' victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome in 1977.