Damian Lillard ‘happy’ to be back home with Blazers

An undated photo of Damian Lillard. — Instagram/damianlillard

PORTLAND: Damian Lillard said he is happy to be back home after signing a contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, international media reported on Tuesday.

Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Blazers last week. There is a no-trade clause in his contract according to which he can opt out after two seasons.

Lillard said he is happy to be back home with the Blazers and excited to be going back to the place where he spent his adulthood.

"Just knowing that I'm going to be back home for all parts of my life, with my kids, playing for the Trail Blazers, driving on the same streets that I've driven on pretty much my entire adulthood, my whole family being here, my mom, my brother, my sisters, all my friends around the city of Portland," Lillard said.

"All of those things count. I wasn't expecting it to happen so soon."

Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the start of the 2023-24 season on his request after he spent 11 NBA seasons at Portland."

Lillard tore his left Achilles tendon during a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in April and required surgery that probably will sideline him for the 2025-26 campaign.

During his rehabilitation year, Lillard is given a mentorship role with the team.

"I told him that this year he's going to be the highest-paid assistant coach in league history because I'll be putting him to work every day," Billups said of Lillard.

Lillard is hopeful of making a comeback to the court in the 2025-26 season.

"My prideful self would be thinking differently, but I think with age, you get wiser," Lillard said.

"Like Joe said, it's going to be ultimately what's best, I think, to take as much time as possible to make sure that I'm right, that's what I'll do."