Akash Deep ruled out of fourth Test against England

India's Akash Deep (right) celebrates with KL Rahul after winning their second Test against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India’s right-arm pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the fourth Test of the five-match series against England, captain Shubman Gill confirmed on Tuesday.

Akash, the third-leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was doubtful for the upcoming fixture due to a groin niggle.

Whereas, uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was already unavailable for selection as he suffered an injury during the touring side’s training session in Beckenham.

The 26-year-old suffered a cut to his bowling hand while attempting to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan in the nets.

Meanwhile, India captain Gill, while addressing the pre-match press conference, confirmed the pacers’ unavailability but remained confident in his bowling attack to pick up twenty wickets.

“Akash Deep is unavailable, so is Arshdeep, but we have good players in the team to pick up twenty wickets. It is not ideal to have different bowlers, but I was prepared,” Gill told reporters.

Gill further shared that fast-bowling all-rounder Anshul Kamboj, who was called up as a cover, was ‘very close’ to making his debut as the visitors will make a decision between him and Prasidh Krishna on matchday.

“He is very close to making his debut. We will see between Prasidh and Anshul tomorrow,” he added.

India, however, will be bolstered by the retention of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who took 12 wickets in two matches at a magnificent average of 21.00.

For the unversed, the visitors are trailing 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy following their gut-wrenching defeat in the third Test.

India squad for fourth Test:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.