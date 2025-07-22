Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal need to compete with top eight teams to win Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the match on October 30, 2021. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal need to compete with the top eight teams to win the Premier League title this season, and cited that his team has the best elements that can take them to the top. The manager said on Tuesday.

Arsenal finished second in the past three seasons and have worked to strengthen their squad by adding Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga for a combined total of over £120 million ($138m).

The Gunners are further expected to add more strength to their team as they look forward to signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP and Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

Arteta said that there are nearly eight clubs that have the best players, and they have to work hard to compete against them. He further added that they need to be more focused to control things.

"The thing is there are another six, seven, eight clubs in the league that have the right ingredients to win and there is only going to be one winner. So we have to focus a lot on the things that we can control, that we can do, to achieve what we want at the end of the season," Arteta said.

He added that they have the potential to win the title, but accepted that competition is increasing every year and they have to adapt and increase their efforts accordingly.

"Yes I do. It is getting more and more competitive each year. The level is increasing. We know that so our demands have to increase as well," Arteta concluded.