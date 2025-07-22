Venus Williams makes winning doubles return at Washington Open

Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts after losing her first round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen on August 29, 2023. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams enjoyed a triumphant start to the Washington Open on Monday, after more than a year away from the game. With compatriot Hailey Baptiste, they won the round of 16 women's doubles.

Williams and Baptiste defeated Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in Washington.

The former world number one explained that it is never easy to come back as a team, but she loved the way they both played.

"It wasn't easy for us but we brought it together quickly as a team. I love this game and still hitting it big," Williams said.

Williams joked that they would have teamed up earlier after playing with 23-year-old Baptiste.

She acknowledged that they are a good team and accepted that they should have met earlier.

"I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right?" she said.

"I think Serena was just in the way."

A legend of the sport, Williams has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two US Open titles, along with 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles with her younger sister, Serena Williams.

Earlier this year, she declined a wildcard offer for the Indian Wells tournament, stating she would be ‘overseas’ at the time.

In a statement earlier this month, Williams expressed her excitement and emotional connection to the Washington event.

“I’m excited to accept a wildcard to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There’s something truly special about DC, the energy, the fans, the history,” she said.