Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in second T20I

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (left) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss time ahead of the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Head to Head:

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 23 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just four occasions.

Matches played: 23

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 4

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to regain momentum after losing the series opener against Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter, while Bangladesh will aim for one more win to clinch back-to-back T20I series.

Bangladesh: W, L, L, L, W (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, L