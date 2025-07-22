Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in second T20I

MIRPUR: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Head to Head:
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 23 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just four occasions.
Form Guide:
Pakistan will look to regain momentum after losing the series opener against Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter, while Bangladesh will aim for one more win to clinch back-to-back T20I series.
Bangladesh: W, L, L, L, W (Most recent first)
Pakistan: W, W, L, L, L
Comments