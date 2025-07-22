Ahsan Ramzan thrashes Indian opponent to reach IBSF U21 Championship last 16

Undated picture of Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistan’s rising snooker star Ahsan Ramzan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBSF World U21 Snooker Championship by defeating India’s Shahyan Razmi in the round of 32 at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Tuesday.

In a tense and closely contested match, Ahsan showed remarkable composure and skill, rallying from a 1-2 deficit to clinch a 3-2 victory.

The frame scores were, 44-88, 68-26, 36-66, 91-37 and 61-19. With this win, Ahsan sets up an all-Pakistan clash in the Round of 16, where he will face compatriot Hasnain Akhtar.

Akhtar, the reigning World Under-17 Snooker Champion, earned a direct spot in the last 16 after topping his group in the preliminary rounds. The two young stars will now battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in IBSF World 6-Red Championship, Muhammad Asif, Shahid Aftab and Ahsan also secured spots in the knockout stage.

All three players Asif, Aftab and Ahsan qualified for the Round of 32 after winning two out of their three group matches.

On the final day of group play in the 6-Red event, Shahid Aftab defeated Scotland’s Ayaan Iqbal by a score of 4–1.

However, Ahsan was beaten by India’s Paras Gupta and Asif lost to India’s Aditya Mehta.

Despite their defeats in the final group matches, Asif and Ahsan managed to advance to the round of 32 based on their earlier wins.

The fourth Pakistani player in the event, Hasnain Akhtar was unable to reach the knockout stage after losing his last group match to a player from Saudi Arabia.

For the unversed, Hasnain and Ahsan also advanced to the knockout stages of the IBSF World under-21 snooker championship.

In the world under-21 category, Pakistan’s Hasnain secured his third consecutive victory.

He defeated Romania’s David Nistor 3–0 in his third group match. With wins in all three group matches, Hasnain advanced directly to the Round of 16 in the under-21 championship.

Pakistan’s second player in the World under-21 event, Ahsan also qualified for the knockout stage. Despite losing his final group match, he secured a spot in the next round.

In his last group match, Ahsan was defeated 3–1 by Hong Kong’s Lingyi Ryan Lee. Ahsan will now compete in the Round of 32.

Notably, in the IBSF World Snooker events currently underway in Bahrain, Hasnain won the world under-17 championship last week, while Asif claimed the title in the world six-red snooker championship.