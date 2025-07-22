Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani shine as Dodgers beat Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate the victory against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 21, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Will Smith hit two homers, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 5-2 here at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Byron Buxton put the Twins on the scoreboard, hitting a home run to left field on Ohtani’s second pitch. It was his 23rd of the season.

The Dodgers answered in the opening inning through Ohtani’s homer, getting a 2-1 lead. It was Ohtani's 35th of the season and third in three games.

It was then Smith who hit the first home run in the fourth inning and added another in the sixth to help his team lead by 4-1.

Andy Pages also played his part in the win, connecting in the seventh inning for a 5-1 advantage, his 18th of the season and first since July 2.

Royce Lewis contributed with three hits for the Twins. It was his second three-hit game of the season.

Ohtani pitched for four innings, permitting one run on four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Right-hander Dustin May followed with four strikeouts over four and two-thirds scoreless innings. Allowed five hits and walked three. The Dodgers won at home for the first time since July 3, ending a six-game home losing streak.

The Twins scored a run on Kirby Yates in the ninth, who entered the game after Tanner Scott departed due to undisclosed injury, and walked Ryan Jeffers to load the bases. Kody Clemens hit a sacrifice fly to centre and cut the deficit to three. Yates then retired Correa to seal the win.

Yates saved his third, getting the last two outs.

Minnesota right-hander David Festa allowed four runs on four hits over five and one-third innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Twins Simeon Woods Richardson will start against Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday.