Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen withdraws from US Open due to injury

China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open as she continues her recovery from right elbow surgery, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

The world number six revealed last week on social media that she had been dealing with persistent pain in her right elbow, an issue that significantly impacted her recent performances.

Despite trying various treatments with limited success, she ultimately opted to undergo arthroscopic surgery on the advice of her doctor.

The 22-year-old Chinese star has since announced that she will take a short break from competition to focus on her rehabilitation and return to peak fitness.

“This marks the beginning of my recovery journey. Over the next few weeks and months, I’ll be focusing entirely on rehab, doing everything I can to come back stronger and healthier,” Zheng wrote on Instagram.

Zheng emphasised that the hiatus is temporary and part of her plan to return stronger.

“This is just a short break, and I see it as a necessary step toward a better version of myself on the court,” she added.

Zheng has had a meteoric rise in the sport. In 2024, she won gold at the Paris Olympics and reached the final of the Australian Open. She also claimed her fifth WTA title in October at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan.

However, her momentum stalled following a first-round exit at Wimbledon earlier this year, where she was defeated by Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

Following Zheng’s withdrawal from the US Open, French player Leolia Jeanjean has moved into the main draw of the season’s final Grand Slam.