Professional County Club Select XI elect to bat first against Pakistan Shaheens

BECKENHAM: Professional County Club Select XI have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan Shaheens in the opening encounter of the three one-day matches on Tuesday at the Kent County Cricket Ground.

Playing XIs:

Professional County Club Select XI: Will Smeed, Isaac Mohammed, Tom Lawes, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein (C), Ollie Sykes, Joe Moores (WK), Dan Douthwaite, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Stanley, Scott Currie

Pakistan Shaheens: Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (C), Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Mir Hamza, Faisal Akram

Form Guide:

The Shaheens are set for a busy schedule this year following last year's tour of Darwin, Australia.

During their visit to Darwin, the Shaheens participated in the Top End T20 Series, featuring Big Bash League (BBL) teams Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, as well as the Bangladesh High-Performance XI.

Their most recent appearances came in February when the PCB fielded three different teams for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches.

The first Shaheens squad faced Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 14 and secured a commanding 144-run victory.

The remaining two matches were played simultaneously on February 17 — one against South Africa in Karachi and the other against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The Shaheens experienced mixed results in these fixtures: the Mohammad Haris-led side crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets with 91 balls to spare, while the Mohammad Huraira-led team suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat to South Africa, who later advanced to the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament.