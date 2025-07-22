Abdullah Nawaz cruises into third round of World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz (right) in action during his 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships match against Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta in Gimcheon, South Korea on July 1, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz delivered an impressive performance to advance to the third round of the World Junior Squash Championship here at Houston, USA on Tuesday.

In the second round, Abdullah defeated Canada’s Riyan Paliwal in straight sets, winning 3–0. The scoreline of his victory was 11–6, 11–6 and 11–3.

For the unversed, Pakistan players started with excellent form as they extended their winning streak in World Junior Squash Championships.

Earlier in the tournament, after winning their first round matches, Hamza Khan, Huzaifa Ibrahim and Abdullah also triumphed in their Round of 64 matches.

Defending men's champion Hamza secured a 3-0 victory over Spain's Oriol Salvia Rebull. Hamza's winning scores were 11-8, 11-6, and 11-3.

Huzaifa Ibrahim defeated South Africa's Connor Arendse 3-0, with scores of 11-5, 11-6, and 11-8.

Abdullah also claimed a 3-0 victory over Brazil's Lucas Yencharleson, with scores of 11-0, 11-7 and 11-4.

All three Pakistani players have progressed to the round of 32 which is scheduled tonight.

The championship commenced with the individual events from 12th July which will take place till 17th July. The team events will he held from 18th to 23rd July.

This year's Junior Squash Championships feature 243 players from 39 countries. Among them are defending women's champion Amina Orfi from Egypt and defending men's champion Hamza.

Notably, this year's event marks the first simultaneous holding of the men's team event and the women's team event in World Squash history, departing from the traditional alternation of team events annually.