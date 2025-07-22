Gausman shines as Blue Jays beat Yankees, set franchise home record

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Rogers Centre on Jul 21, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: The Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak with a 4–1 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday at Rogers Centre, powered by Kevin Gausman’s dominant outing and Bo Bichette’s clutch two-run double.

The win marked the Blue Jays' 11th consecutive home victory, setting a new franchise record. Their previous best was a 10-game home winning streak in 1985.

All four of Toronto's runs came in the fifth inning, capitalising on two Yankees throwing errors on infield grounders. Bo Bichette’s two-run double highlighted the frame and put the Blue Jays firmly in control.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was superb, allowing just one run on four hits across seven innings while striking out eight.

The performance helped the Blue Jays extend their lead in the American League East to four games over the second-place Yankees.

Reliever Jeff Hoffman closed out the game in style, striking out the side in the ninth to earn his 24th save of the season.

The Yankees’ only run came on a solo home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth inning, as he took Gausman deep to left field on the first pitch, a hanging splitter.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodon struggled with command, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Earlier in the game, the Blue Jays loaded the bases in the second inning with a double and two walks, but Joey Loperfido grounded out to end the threat.

New York had another scoring opportunity in the third when Trent Grisham doubled with two outs and Aaron Judge was intentionally walked. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck out to end the inning.

Looking ahead, Max Scherzer is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, while the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler to the mound.