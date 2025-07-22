Pakistan likely to make one change in playing XI for second Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan players celebrate during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan is expected to make only one change to their playing XI for the second T20I against Bangladesh, scheduled for Tuesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is likely to be included in the lineup, potentially replacing either Mohammad Nawaz or Abrar Ahmed.

The top order is set to remain unchanged despite Sahibzada Farhan being available in the squad. Farhan has been in fine form this year, particularly during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the first match, thanks to a match-winning half-century from Parvez Hossain Emon.

Chasing a modest target of 111, Bangladesh faced early trouble as debutant Salman Mirza struck twice in his opening spell. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan for one run in the first over and sent back Bangladesh skipper Litton Das—also for one—in his second over, reducing the home side to 7-2 in 2.2 overs.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy then stabilised the innings with a vital 73-run stand for the third wicket, guiding the hosts out of early danger.

The partnership was broken by Abbas Afridi, who removed Hridoy for 36 off 37 balls with the score at 80-3 in 12.3 overs.

Emon remained unbeaten on 56, notching up his second T20I fifty and steering Bangladesh to victory in 15.3 overs. Jaker Ali added a useful 15 off 10 balls to help seal the win and give Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For Pakistan, Salman Mirza impressed on debut with figures of 2/23 in 3.3 overs, while Abbas Afridi chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting faltered despite a strong start. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a fighting 44 off 34 balls, but the rest of the lineup failed to support him.

The visitors were bowled out for just 110 in 19.5 overs—marking their lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball, claiming 3/22, while Mustafizur Rahman took 2/6.

Pakistan likely XI for second Bangladesh T20I: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz/Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem