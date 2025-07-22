Nisar Ahmed, Agha Kaleem triumph in Azerbaijan Kickboxing Championship

Undated picture of Pakistan’s kickboxing star Nisar Ahmed. — Reporter

AZERBAIJAN: Pakistan’s rising kickboxing star Nisar Ahmed showed a stunning performance at the Blood to Blood Kickboxing Championship held here at Azerbaijan on Sunday, where he knocked out Turkiye's Umar Mardanov in the very first round of their scheduled three-round contest.

Entering the ring with confidence and focus, Nisar wasted no time asserting his dominance. Using a combination of speed, footwork and powerful strikes, he outclassed his Turkiye opponent, forcing the referee to stop the bout in the first round.

The technical knockout victory highlights Nisar’s growing presence on the international stage and his readiness to compete against top-tier talent.

This was not the only success story for Pakistan at the event. Fellow Pakistani kickboxer Agha Kaleem also claimed a notable win, defeating India’s Visal Ravi in a hard-fought professional boxing match.

The dual victories reflect the rising standard of combat sports athletes emerging from Pakistan.

Speaking to Geo News after the fight, Nisar expressed immense pride in representing Pakistan and committed himself to further success in the sport.

“I’m very happy with this win. It means a lot to me and my country. I aim to achieve even more for Pakistan in the future. My next fight is scheduled for September in Istanbul, and I’ve already started preparing for it,” said the 52kg welterweight fighter.

Nisar has already earned national recognition, having previously held the title of Pakistan’s national kickboxing champion. He is also the reigning Sindh boxing champion in the same weight category.

With multiple medals in both kickboxing and boxing, Nisar continues to be one of the most promising combat sports athletes in the country.