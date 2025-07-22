Sacramento Kings re-sign Doug McDermott on one-year deal

Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott shoots the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan 23, 2025. — Reuters

The Sacramento Kings have officially re-signed free agent forward Doug McDermott to a one-year, USD 3.6 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

McDermott, 33, will enter his 12th NBA season and second with the Kings. Last season, he appeared in 42 games (three starts), averaging 3.5 points in just 8.1 minutes per game.

Despite limited playing time, he shot a career-best 43.6 percent from three-point range, proving to be a reliable sharpshooter off the bench.

The Kings praised McDermott's veteran presence and shooting efficiency, noting that while he may not feature prominently in the rotation if DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray remain healthy, he remains a valuable depth option.

“McDermott is set to return to Sacramento for his second season, and he'll help offer the team a veteran presence off the bench,” the team said in a statement.

“That said, he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time in the Kings' frontcourt as long as DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray are healthy in 2025–26.”

Team officials added that McDermott made the most of his minutes last season and praised his professionalism and readiness.

“Last year, McDermott logged a mere 8.1 minutes per game across 42 regular-season outings but did shoot a career-high 43.6 percent from three-point range during his limited action,” the Kings noted.

McDermott, originally selected 11th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft, has played for seven teams over 11 seasons.

He holds career averages of 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game and is a lifetime 41.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc.