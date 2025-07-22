PCC Select XI announce squad for one-day series against Pakistan Shaheens

Rocky Flintoff of England U19 applauds during the Youth One Day Match between England U19 and India U19 at County Ground in Hove, England on June 25, 2025 in Hove, England.- AFP

BECKENHAM: PCC Select XI have announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Pakistan Shaheens.

The squad features a dynamic mix of emerging talent and players with domestic and England Lions experience.

Rocky Flintoff, Ben Mayes, and Thomas Rew will join the team after the opening ODI due to their ongoing commitments with the England Men’s U19 side.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a setback ahead of the series, as Test off-spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out after fracturing his right thumb during a training session at Tonbridge School Ground in Kent.

He will return home on the earliest available flight and receive further treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The team management has opted not to name a replacement.

The series begins later on Tuesday at Kent County Cricket Ground.

The second ODI will also be played at the same venue on Friday, 25 July, while the third and final match is scheduled for Sunday, 27 July at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Following the one-dayers, Pakistan Shaheens will play two three-day matches.

The first will be against the PCC Select XI from 29 to 31 July in Hove, while the second will be played against a combined South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers XI from 3 to 5 August at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury.

The Shaheens arrived in England on 17 July and held training sessions at Tonbridge School Ground in preparation for the series.

PCC Select XI squad:

Luc Benkenstein (Essex), Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire), Scott Currie (Hampshire), Dan Douthwaite (Glamorgan), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Tom Lawes (Surrey), Ben Mayes (Hampshire), Isaac Mohammad (Worcestershire), Joseph Moores (Lancashire), Thomas Rew (Somerset), Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire), Will Smeed (Somerset), Mitch Stanley (Lancashire), Ollie Sykes (Surrey).

Pakistan Shaheens One-Day series fixtures: