'He's trying to copy Kohli,' former Indian cricketer criticises Gill’s captaincy style

An undated picture of Indian cricket team's new Test captain Shubman Gill. — BCCI

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Monday launched a scathing critique of Indian captain Shubman Gill’s leadership style ahead of the fourth Test against England, accusing him of adopting an unnecessarily aggressive mindset and trying to imitate former skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Indian media, Tiwary expressed concerns over Gill’s on-field behaviour and its impact on his performance and team morale.

“I don't like the way captain Gill is going about things. I think he is trying to copy what Virat did last time, and as a result, it is not helping his batting,” Tiwary said.

Tiwary noted that ever since Gill took over as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), there has been a visible shift in his demeanor marked by animated discussions with umpires and an overtly aggressive attitude.

“It was unlike Gill. He doesn't need to show that kind of aggression or prove anything. I know a captain should lead from the front, but this level of aggression is unnecessary, it drains your energy,” he added.

The former India batter also criticised Gill for failing to channel his aggression when it mattered most, citing the third Test loss to England as an example.

“Aggression doesn’t always mean verbal retaliation. You can show it by winning Test matches. I’m not happy with the language and words that are being picked up on the stump mic.

Tiwary took issue with the language Gill used during stump-mic moments, calling it inappropriate for someone representing the Indian national team.

"You are representing the Indian cricket team. This may have become a trend due to previous captains, but it needs to be controlled,” Tiwary said.

Tiwary suggested that India missed a key opportunity to lead the series and partially blamed Gill’s leadership approach for the setback.

“If you use slang, the next generation will pick it up. As the captain, you have to set the right example,” he concluded.