Ravi Shastri endorses THIS player as future Test all-rounder

Ravi Shastri works for Sky Sports during Day One of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 10, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced strong support for all-rounder Washington Sundar, endorsing the 25-year-old’s potential to become a key figure in India's Test setup.

Speaking on The ICC Review following the third Test at Lord’s, Shastri praised Sundar’s all-round abilities and recalled his early impression of the player.

“I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India,” Shastri said.

Sundar made his Test debut during India’s iconic win at the Gabba in 2021 against Australia.

However, his opportunities in red-ball cricket have since been limited. He has featured in 11 Tests, scoring 545 runs—including four half-centuries—at an impressive average of 38.92, and has taken 30 wickets.

Shastri believes Sundar deserves more consistent chances, especially on turning pitches where he can be particularly effective.

“He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket,” Shastri said.

“Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. (during NZ’s tour of India in 2024, where he was the joint top wicket taker, picking 16 wickets in four innings)

“He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat.”

In addition to his bowling, Shastri rates Sundar highly with the bat. Despite batting at No. 7 or lower in 10 of his 11 appearances, Sundar has shown solid temperament and technique.

During the ongoing series in England, he has contributed scores of 42, 12*, 23, and 0, while also claiming five wickets.

“He's a naturally talented batsman,” Shastri said. “He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup.”

Shastri also highlighted Sundar’s fitness, control, and ability to bowl long spells, making him a valuable asset overseas.

In the third Test at Lord’s, Sundar delivered a standout performance, claiming 4 for 22 in the second innings—including the prized scalps of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith—which briefly put India in a commanding position before a narrow defeat.

“And once he gains confidence, I think he'll get better and better because even overseas he's got the drift, he's got the pace, he's got the strength in his fingers and the fitness,” Shastri said.

“You know, do both long spells and do the controlling job when needed,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Manchester from July 23, while the final Test will take place at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.