Ben Dunk reacts to India-Pakistan WCL 2025 clash being called off

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions pacer Wahab Riaz (left) and India Champions all-rounder Wahab Riaz during the first season of World Championship of Legends (WCL). - WCL

COVENTRY: Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben Dunk has shared his thoughts following the cancellation of the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

The high-profile encounter, which was scheduled to be the fourth match of the tournament, was set to take place on Sunday at Edgbaston.

However, it was unexpectedly called off, triggering widespread disappointment and reactions from fans and former cricketers alike.

Speaking at a media conference, the 38-year-old expressed his passion for the game and the hope that cricket continues to unite fans across borders.

“As a cricket lover myself, I love all forms of cricket — the more cricket, the better,” Dunk said.

“Everyone has the right to pick and choose what they watch or support, and I respect everyone’s point of view. I hope that, going forward, sports can be a uniting factor,” he added.

The 38-year-old also highlighted the overall strength of the Pakistan Champions squad and singled out one player in particular who could be a real threat when they face Australia in the ongoing tournament.

“All of them. It’s a legends tournament, and I don’t think there’s a single player across any team who isn’t a champion in their own right,” he said.

“I’ve always been really fortunate to spend time with Mohammad Hafeez during our time at Lahore Qalandars. We built a great relationship based on mutual respect — at least I hope it’s mutual! He top-scored in the first game and is definitely someone we fear a bit,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Champions started their WCL 2025 campaign on a winning note, narrowly defeating England Champions by five runs in the opening fixture.

Defending a total of 161, the Pakistani side held England to 155-3 in their 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined final over by Sohail Khan, who gave away just 10 runs when 16 were required for victory.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Champions will face South Africa Champions in their next fixture on July 25 at Grace Road, Leicester.