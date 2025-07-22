Manchester United sign Bryan Mbeumo until 2030

An undated picture of forward Bryan Mbeumo. — Manchester United official website

Manchester United officially announced on Monday the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford on a contract running until 2030, with an option for a future extension.

According to a report, United have paid £65 million ($88 million) for the 25-year-old, with an additional £6 million potentially due in performance-based add-ons.

Mbeumo enjoyed a standout 2024–25 Premier League season, scoring 20 goals, ranking just behind Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22). His performances were key in helping Brentford finish 10th in the league.

The French-born Cameroon international is expected to make his debut for Manchester United during the club’s preseason tour of the United States. Ruben Amorim’s squad is set to depart on Tuesday, with matches scheduled in Chicago, New York, and Atlanta.

Speaking about his move, Mbeumo described joining Manchester United as the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up," Mbeumo said.

The player also contains versatility in his game, as he succeeded as the right winger and can play as a centre forward.

"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know I have the character and spirit to reach another level here, learning from manager Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players," he added.

Known for his versatility, Mbeumo thrived as a right winger at Brentford but also impressed when deployed as a centre forward. He started every league match last season, showcasing his adaptability and consistency.