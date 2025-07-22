Uncertainty looms over BCCI presidency as Roger Binny’s future in doubt: here’s why

BCCI President Roger Binny (center, back), ICC Chairman Jay Shah (left), BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (right), and Treasurer Ashish Shelar seen leaving after the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. — BCCI

MUMBAI: A new constitutional crisis has emerged within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the 70th birthday of its current president, Roger Binny, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the BCCI’s Supreme Court-approved constitution, no official above the age of 70 is eligible to continue in office, effectively rendering Binny ineligible to hold the top position.

Binny, a former Indian cricketer, turned 70 on July 19. However, the BCCI has yet to issue an official statement regarding his status or the appointment of a potential successor.

According to a report, this ambiguity has sparked speculation and concern within Indian cricketing circles and the media.

The BCCI’s constitution, which was revised and ratified by the Supreme Court of India, clearly states that any official crossing the age limit of 70 is automatically disqualified from holding office.

The rule is intended to encourage leadership rotation and ensure adherence to governance reforms. As per BCCI rules, in the event of the president’s disqualification, the vice president currently Rajeev Shukla is expected to assume the role of acting president.

However, no formal confirmation has been provided regarding whether or when this transition will occur.

Despite the age limit, Binny can technically continue in his role until the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), expected in September, although he cannot sign official documents during this interim period.

There has been no official word from the BCCI so far. With several top board officials recently attending the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore, they have not been immediately available for comment.