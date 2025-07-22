Will Pakistan hockey team play Asia Cup in India?

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Bugti on Tuesday clarified that the national team's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup in India is contingent upon receiving approval from the government.

In light of security concerns, the PHF has also formally requested a detailed security plan from the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the team’s safety during their stay in India.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Bugti emphasised that the PHF will fully comply with the government’s directive on the matter.

"The decision to send the team to India lies with the government. We are in constant communication with them and will abide by whatever decision they make," he said.

Bugti further disclosed that the concerns are not limited to the federation alone.

“Our players have also expressed serious reservations about traveling to India,” he noted.

“Given the sensitivity of the matter, we have reached out to both the AHF and FIH to provide a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan team.”

He added that the PHF has formally asked the international bodies what level of security will be ensured for the squad while in India.

“We have requested full details regarding the security, safety and logistical arrangements so that the players, officials, and the federation can assess the situation accordingly,” Bugti concluded.

Earlier this month, sources reported that the Government of Pakistan decided not to send the national hockey team to India for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, citing escalating political tensions and serious security concerns for the players.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, 2025.