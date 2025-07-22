Arshad Nadeem set to miss Poland, Switzerland Diamond League: sources

India's Neeraj Chopra (left), Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (centre) and Grenada's Anderson Peters celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's javelin throw event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on August 9, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Olympic gold medalist and Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will not be participating in the upcoming Poland and Switzerland Diamond League scheduled for next month, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Arshad is currently in rehabilitation phase following surgery and is yet to regain full fitness. He underwent successful surgery on his calf muscles last week in Cambridge.

Although the initial recovery has gone well, his medical team has advised against an early return to competitive action. As a result, he will not be taking part in any competitions in the immediate future.

For the unversed, Arshad was scheduled to participate in the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland on August 16, followed by another tournament in Zurich, Switzerland on August 27.

However, due to his ongoing rehabilitation, he will be unable to compete in these two marquee championships.

Arshad captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.

Stretching his dominance, Arshad produced a similar outcome at the Asian Athletics Championship last month by securing the gold medal with an 86.40-meter throw.

Nadeem first shot to fame with his gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and he followed it up with a silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

He has won four golds, one silver and four bronze medals in various events so far, including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games and Asian U20 Championships.