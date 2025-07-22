Pakistan to face major financial hit if Asia Cup 2025 gets cancelled

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - AFP

The fate of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, scheduled for September, is set to be decided on Thursday during a crucial Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka.

However, the tournament faces uncertainty as political tensions and internal lobbying threaten its execution.

According to sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is allegedly making concerted efforts to derail the event, a move that could cost the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over PKR 1.25 billion in revenue.

These developments are also being seen as an attempt to undermine Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman and current President of the ACC.

Reports suggest that India, along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, has aligned against the decision to hold the ACC meeting in Dhaka.

Under ACC rules, a quorum for such meetings requires the participation of at least three full Test-playing member nations and at least ten full or associate members.

With key boards refusing to travel or even attend via video link, the quorum may not be met, rendering the meeting legally invalid.

India, despite being the official host of the Asia Cup, has objected to Dhaka as the venue for this meeting.

The BCCI has not confirmed whether it will attend the meeting in person or virtually, casting further doubt on the finalisation of the tournament’s schedule and host nation.

In recent developments, Mohsin Naqvi, in his capacity as Pakistan's Interior Minister, visited Kabul on Saturday to discuss regional security. However, Indian media speculated that he also sought Afghanistan’s support for the Asia Cup meeting in Dhaka.

Afghanistan, historically aligned with India in cricket matters and having previously used Dehradun as its home base, has reportedly assured India of its backing.

In response to Indian media reports claiming the PCB could face massive financial losses if the tournament is cancelled, a PCB spokesperson stated, “We do not respond to Indian propaganda.”

The stakes are high for the PCB, with an estimated PKR 8.8 billion (INR 2.64 billion) expected in total earnings from the Asia Cup and other international tournaments this fiscal year.

Of this, around PKR 1.16 billion (INR 348 million) is projected to come from the Asia Cup alone. Additionally, the PCB is said to have allocated approximately USD 25.9 million (PKR 7.5 billion) from its ICC share to cover annual operations.

To oversee the meeting and related developments, Naqvi has appointed former PCB COO and advisor Salman Naseer as Pakistan's representative on the ACC Executive Board. Naseer is currently in Dhaka managing PCB's interests.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between the two cricketing rivals.

Just three days ago, during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Birmingham, India refused to play against the Pakistan Champions team, prompting organisers to cancel the fixture.