Asif, Shahid, Ahsan secure knockout spots in IBSF 6-Red Championship

Undated picture of Pakistan's cueists Mohammad Asif (left) and Shahid Aftab. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif, Shahid Aftab and Ahsan Ramzan delivered impressive performances to secure spots in the knockout stage of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Monday.

All three players Asif, Aftab and Ramzan qualified for the Round of 32 after winning two out of their three group matches.

On the final day of group play in the 6-Red event, Shahid Aftab defeated Scotland’s Ayaan Iqbal by a score of 4–1.

However, Ahsan was beaten by India’s Paras Gupta and Asif lost to India’s Aditya Mehta.

Despite their defeats in the final group matches, Asif and Ahsan managed to advance to the round of 32 based on their earlier wins.

The fourth Pakistani player in the event, Hasnain Akhtar was unable to reach the knockout stage after losing his last group match to a player from Saudi Arabia.

For the unversed, Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan also advanced to the knockout stages of the IBSF World under-21 snooker championship.

In the world under-21 category, Pakistan’s Hasnain secured his third consecutive victory.

He defeated Romania’s David Nistor 3–0 in his third group match. With wins in all three group matches, Hasnain advanced directly to the Round of 16 in the under-21 championship.

Pakistan’s second player in the World under-21 event, Ahsan also qualified for the knockout stage. Despite losing his final group match, he secured a spot in the next round.

In his last group match, Ahsan was defeated 3–1 by Hong Kong’s Lingyi Ryan Lee. Ahsan will now compete in the Round of 32.

Notably, in the IBSF World Snooker events currently underway in Bahrain, Hasnain won the world under-17 championship last week, while Asif claimed the title in the world six-red snooker championship.