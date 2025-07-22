Pakistan Shaheens suffer major setback as key player ruled out of England tour

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (left), Sajid Khan (second from left), Kamran Ghulam (third from left), Mohammad Rizwan (fourth from left), with Shan Masood behind Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha (fifth from left), and Kashif Ali wait for a DRS decision on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies in Multan on January 26, 2025. — AFP

KENT: Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out of the Shaheens’ tour of England after sustaining a fracture to his right thumb during a training session here at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent on Tuesday.

According to PCB, the injury came as a blow ahead of the Pakistan Shaheens' opening one-day match against the Professional County Club Select XI, scheduled for later today at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

The match is the first of a three-game limited-overs series. Following medical assessment, Sajid is set to return to Pakistan on the earliest available flight.

He will undergo further treatment and rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Team management has confirmed that no replacement will be called up for the remainder of the tour.

For the unversed, Pakistan Shaheens will kick off their tour of England with a three-match one-day series against Professional County Club Select XI, scheduled to run from July 22 to 27.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad:

Saud Shakeel (captain), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Player support personnel:

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Ali Sufyan (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens One-Day series fixtures: