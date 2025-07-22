BCB to observe national mourning day in second Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the first T20I match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - AFP

MIRPUR: The second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan, scheduled for Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, will be played in observance of National Mourning Day, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced.

This follows a tragic incident on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a school and college campus in Dhaka, killing at least 20 people and injuring 171 others.

According to the military, the crash occurred shortly after take-off due to a technical malfunction.

The day has been dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Milestone air crash, with the BCB organising several tributes to honor those who lost their lives.

As part of the observance, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at the stadium and across all other BCB venues. Special prayers will also be held in remembrance of the victims.

A minute’s silence will be observed before the start of the match, while players and match officials will wear black armbands. In addition, no music will be played during the match to maintain a respectful and somber atmosphere.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts currently leads the three-match T20I series 1-0, having dominated the opening match on Sunday.

The Bengal Tigers bowled out Pakistan for 110 and chased down the target with ease, thanks to a match-winning fifty by Parvez Hossain Emon.

For the unversed, the third and final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on July 24.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin.