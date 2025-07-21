Key players return as Zimbabwe announce squad for New Zealand Tests

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the fourth day of their second Test against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 5, 2024. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday, announced a 16-member squad for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to run from July 30 to August 11.

The home side made four changes to their contingent that featured in the two-match Test series against South Africa, concluded earlier this month.

Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who missed their recent series, returned to the fold alongside Ben Curran, Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni, replacing the quartet of Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere and Kundai Matigimu.

Zimbabwe got another major boost for the series as in-form Brian Bennett, who missed part of the South Africa series due to a concussion, has recovered and thus was retained in the squad.

As a result, Dion Myers, who was brought in as his cover, has been released.

Bennett played a pivotal role in helping Zimbabwe to draw the two-match away series against Bangladesh earlier this year, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

He then showcased his brilliance in Zimbabwe’s one-off Test against England with a first-innings century.

Middle-order batter Craig Ervine will continue to lead Zimbabwe in the format, with veterans Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani set to spearhead the batting and bowling departments, respectively.

The first Test is scheduled to be played from July 30 to August 3 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which will also host the second fixture from August 7 to 11.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams