Jasprit Bumrah to play fourth Test against England

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will feature in the upcoming must-win fourth Test against England, scheduled to be played here at Old Trafford.

The visitors, who are trailing 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy following their gut-wrenching defeat in the third Test, had been facing a selection dilemma due to the injuries of pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep as well as the workload management of pace spearhead Bumrah.

It was reported ahead of the series that the right-arm speedster would only play three matches of the five-match series to avoid a recurrent injury to his back, for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

The right-arm pacer has thus far played two matches of the ongoing series, meaning he would be available to the touring side for one more.

As a result, India have been critical about Bumrah’s utilisation in the series, but his fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj has now confirmed that the 31-year-old ‘will play’ in the upcoming match.

"He (Bumrah) will play. Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. That’s what I know so far.

"But as the combinations keep changing, we need to be patient, as much as we can. Bowl in the right areas. If you saw the last game, they (England) batted with a lot of patience. We also felt like that's the real fun of Test cricket."

India squad for fourth Test

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.