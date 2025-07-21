England announce playing XI for fourth Test against India

England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root with India's Mohammed Siraj after their third Test at The Lord's in London on July 14, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, announced the playing XI for the fourth Test of the five-match series against India, scheduled to be played at Old Trafford from Tuesday.

The lineup marked the return of left-arm spin all-rounder Liam Dawson to the Test side after eight years, replacing Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the series remainder of the series due to a fractured finger.

Dawson made his Test debut against India in December 2016, while his remaining two appearances in the format came against South Africa in July last year.

Following a three-match stint, the 35-year-old was sidelined from England’s Test setup until eventually returning for the upcoming fixture against India, courtesy of his impressive form in the ongoing County Championship, where he has taken 21 wickets in nine matches for Hampshire.

Besides Liam Dawson’s inclusion, the rest of the England lineup remained the same that clinched a narrow 22-run victory over India in the third Test, which gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Set to chase 193, India’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 170 despite a fighting half-century from Ravindra Jadeja down the order.

India resumed from 58/4 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Archer dismissed Pant early, while Stokes removed Rahul for 39.

Archer struck again, removing Sundar for a duck. Jadeja and Reddy added 30 runs before Reddy fell for 13. Bumrah supported Jadeja in a 35-run stand before falling to Stokes.

Siraj’s bizarre dismissal ended the innings at 170. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls.

England playing XI for fourth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), ⁠Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse and ⁠Jofra Archer.