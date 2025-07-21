Chris Paul agrees to one-year deal with Clippers: reports

An undated photo of NBA star Chris Paul. — Instagram/cp3

Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal with his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for his 21st and potentially last NBA season, international media reported on Monday.

The deal is reportedly worth $3.6 million.

Paul, 40, who started his journey with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, joined Los Angeles leading up to the 2011-12 season, helping the Clippers to at least 51 wins in five of his six seasons there.

Paul was an All-Star in five of his six seasons at Clippers. With 4,023 assists and 2.2 steals per game, he ranks first in franchise history.

Paul recently concluded his 20th professional season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. He got a chance to start in all 82 games for San Antonio.

Chris averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from 3.

Clippers also signed Bradley Beal to a two-year contract and added John Collins and Brook Lopez in free agency.

Chris Paul is a free agent for the second consecutive year. He was signed by the Spurs last time around, for $10 million for one year.

The 12-time All-Star has a reputation as one of the best guards in the NBA ever since he started his journey. He led the league in assists five times and steals six times.

He has been named All-NBA 11 times, including four times as a first-team selection, three while with the Clippers.

Paul was drafted No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005 and won the NBA's Rookie of the Year honour for that season.