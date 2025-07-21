Pakistan’s Hasnain, Ahsan reach IBSF World U17 Championship knockouts

The collage of pictures shows Pakistan’s rising snooker stars, Hasnain Akhtar (left) and Ahsan Ramzan. — Facebook/MHASnooker/ACBS

MANAMA: Pakistan’s emerging cueists Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan stormed into the knockout stage of the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Monday.

In-form Hasnain, who has yet to drop a frame in his U21 campaign, continued his dream campaign by securing another perfect 3-0 victory, thrashing Romania’s David Nistor in his final group match.

The opening frame of the fixture was closely contested as Hasnain edged Nistor by a four-point margin.

The hard-earned victory fuelled Hasnain with momentum as the 16-year-old completely outclassed Nistor in the subsequent two frames to round up a thumping victory of 48-44, 79-29 and 71-2.

The victory meant Hasnain concluded the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship group stage with a perfect record, winning all three of his matches without dropping a single frame.

As a result, the 16-year-old qualified for the U21 competition’s knockouts.

Ahsan, on the other hand, also booked his spot into the knockouts despite losing his last group-stage match against Hong Kong’s Langyi Ryan Li 3-1.

Ryan took early control of the game by winning the first two frames comfortably and had moved one away from the victory.

Ahsan hit back by clinching the must-win third frame to stay alive, only for Ryan to win the subsequent frame to secure the victory by the frames score of 72-64, 53-18, 1-74 and 65-36.

The former IBSF World Champion also had a flying start to his campaign as he registered 3-0 victories over Bahrain’s Mahmood Ahmed and India’s Bhavya Pipaliya.