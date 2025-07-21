Oleksandr Usyk’s manager provides major update about Jake Paul fight

This collage of pictures shows YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul (left) and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, claimed that the Ukrainian would never face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul before his retirement, the international media reported on Monday.

Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Oleksandr Usyk dominated the first four rounds and dropped Dubois early in the fifth in their rematch. He then flattened the British opponent with a left hook later in the round to claim the victory in front of an audience of approximately 90,000.

Speaking in an interview, Klimas shared his remarks regarding a potential showdown between Usyk and Paul, claiming the Ukrainian would never fight YouTuber-turned-boxer, but admits that there is a possibility of an MMA contest between the duo.

“Well Jake Paul, you know, when it comes to Jake Paul we’re not talking about the boxing because we would be probably put in the jail for murder … we all understand we can’t put Jake Paul and Oleksandr in the ring for boxing, there is no way, and Oleksandr will never do that,” Klimas said.

“But of course because Jake Paul was a wrestler and what I heard he was a good wrestler when he was growing up, he knows how to wrestle, he knows how to fight a little bit. I think MMA would be the perfect thing to do.”

After Usyk’s victory over Dubois, the duo faced off in the ring, sparking rumours of a potential fight.