Liverpool’s Luis Diaz hopeful for Bayern Munich move: reports

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal against Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League match at Anfield in Liverpool on November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is hopeful that Bayern Munich will make a new attractive offer to try to convince the Premier League club, as the Colombian wants to leave the Reds during the summer transfer window, international media reported on Monday.

According to reports, Liverpool rejected Bayern's offer of €67.5m for Diaz last week, but the German giants are set to make another offer around €70m plus add-ons as the Colombia winger is their top priority.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. Last campaign was the most successful of Diaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Initially, Diaz wanted to join Barcelona, and the Catalan club was also serious about him as they wanted him to complement Lamine Yamal and Raphina in attack.

However, according to reports, Liverpool turned down Barca’s offer of around £65m for Diaz, as they decided to look for other alternatives.

Liverpool are not ready to sell the 28-year-old and do not want any further bids, but with more than a month to go before the closure of the summer transfer window, it is expected that the Reds would lower their stance at some point.

Despite having just two years left on his current contract, Liverpool remain firm in their stance to retain him, but Diaz is determined to leave the club, amid ongoing interest from other major clubs, including Manchester City and teams in the Saudi Pro League.