Proposed two-tier Test system may feature Pakistan in second division – reports

KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s cricket team is likely to be slotted in the second division of the proposed two-tier system for Test cricket, British media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formed an eight-member working body during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to explore the possibilities for the divisional Test systems.

The body, led by chief executive Sanjog Gupta, also features England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) chief executives. It is tasked to share the recommendations to the apex cricketing body by the end of 2025.

The report further suggested that the proposed formula is likely to be implemented from the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, set to be held from 2027 to 2029.

As a result, the next WTC cycle will undergo expansion, with the number of teams increasing from nine to 12.

The 12 teams will then be divided into two divisions of six each, with the first featuring top-ranked teams, including WTC title holders South Africa, Australia, India, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Whereas, the second division would feature Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies, who will be joined by Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland as the latter three teams are likely to be added to the expanded version of the WTC.

However, one of the most radical changes in the 133-year history of the sport would require a two-thirds majority of the ICC’s 12 full members, and the biggest debate will centre around the system of relegation and promotion.

Furthermore, the proposed system may also require increased financial support for teams starting in second divisions.

For the unversed, the proposal for a two-tier Test system first emerged from the meetings between CA and ECB during the women’s Ashes in January last year.

The CA has been the most vocal advocate for a two-tier Test system, suggesting that ‘Big Three’ – Australia, England and India – should play each other twice every three years instead of two series in four years.