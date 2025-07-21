Solano appointed Pakistan football team head coach, Castaneira named assistant

This collage of pictures shows Peruvian coach Nolberto Solano (left) and Argentine professional physical trainer Jorge Castaneira. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation has taken a major step forward by approving the appointment of Nolberto Solano as the new head coach and Jorge Castaneira as assistant coach for Pakistan's senior and under-23 national teams.

The decision was finalised after a vote by the PFF Executive Committee, where seven out of thirteen members approved the appointments. While the move signals a fresh direction for Pakistani football, it was not without dissent, as six committee members opposed the decision.

Nolberto Solano, a 48-year-old Peruvian, brings a wealth of experience to the role, both as a former top-level player and an accomplished coach.

He holds a prestigious FIFA CONMEBOL Pro Licence and has been involved in high-profile international competitions, including serving as an assistant coach for Peru during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

His leadership was also instrumental in Peru’s impressive fourth-place finish at the 2021 Copa America.

As a player, Solano enjoyed a distinguished career, earning 95 caps for Peru and scoring 20 goals. He played for renowned clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Boca Juniors, where he was celebrated for skills.

Joining Solano is Jorge Castaneira, an Argentine professional physical trainer with a strong background in football conditioning and tactical development. He has worked with Venezuela’s national team during their 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign and has contributed to the success of clubs across South America and the Middle East.

His resume includes stints with Peru’s Club Deportivo Municipal and Real Garcilaso, where he helped secure high finishes in domestic tournaments and continental competitions.

Beyond his hands-on coaching, Castañeira is also an author, having written three books on soccer training methodologies, with a focus on speed, precision, and anaerobic performance.

His practical experience includes guiding teams to promotions and cup victories, such as leading Ras Al Khaima Sport Club to the UAE First Division Cup in 2010.

The duo will be joining the Pakistan Football set up for one-year and will focus on immediate improvements in player performance and long-term youth development.



Their first tasks is set to be preparing the team for upcoming 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and implementing modern training techniques to elevate Pakistan’s competitiveness.

A PFF source confirmed to Geo News that both the coaches have agreed to join the Pakistan Football teams and a final contract with them will be signed this week.